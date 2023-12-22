$3M approved for phase one of Davis Park renovations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The rebirth of a Rockford landmark is approved for its first phase of renovations, finding a place among other Forest City projects endorsed with 2023′s budget surplus fund.

A $3,000,000 round of renovations is planned for Davis Park, including an open canopy stage, a universally accessible playground, splash pads and skate park.

“It’s already underway. There used to be a big building here and that was torn down last year, so construction on the new park is ready to go. Davis Park is a key part of continued development downtown, whenever you can have places to gather, for people to hang out, it tracks people down here, to live and work and play,” said Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-34).

Jeff Lindquist opened the Wood and Brick Tavern nine months ago, across the street from Davis Park. He says the parks reinvention could take his business to the next level.

“I’m thinking this location is gold and it’s for that very reason. Getting out of there, from all those people would be kind of welcome for some people, to come over here,” Lindquist said. “Give those boaters a reason to dock downtown and hangout, give people a reason to come downtown and hangout. If you have a reason to come down here, downtown will change completely.”

Sen. Stadelman provided extra funding for the city, working with the Rockford Park District, RAVE and Go Rockford to develop the parks master plan.

“If people can hang out in an urban area in downtown Rockford, I think the entire region, Loves Park, Machesney Park, throughout the region, will benefit from that economic development,” Stadelman said.

Rockfords Rainy Day Fund will also pay for the reconstruction of Auburn Street, costing $13,400,000.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.