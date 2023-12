ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy today with a slight chance for a few light showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40′s. Rain showers tomorrow with highs back in the 40′s. 50 on Saturday with shower chances increasing late evening. Rain on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs in the 50′s.

