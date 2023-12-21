Traffic detoured in Rockford after multi-vehicle crash

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Madison and E. State Street...
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Emergency crews are on the scene Wednesday evening after a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of Madison and E. State Street.

Crews arrived just after 6:30 p.m. to investigate. No word yet on how many vehicles are involved or if anyone was hurt.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

