Track Santa’s sleigh on Christmas night with NORAD Tracks

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WIFR) - As more presents find their way under the tree, many kids will begin to wonder, “Where is Santa right now?”

Luckily, there’s a way for every child to track Saint Nick himself. The 68-year-old program, NORAD Tracks, is a network of 1,500 Santa’s helpers seated by the phone on Christmas eve night, to tell you exactly where Santa is.

The call center is open for anyone from 5 a.m. until 1 a.m. CST. You can also check NORAD’s website to see where Santa’s sleigh is flying to and from.

