The statelines start to winter will be warm and wet
STATELINE. (WIFR) - Today is our winter solstice, which means it will be the shortest day of the year. We will have 9 hours and 5 minutes of daylight, but we won’t see much of the sun as we will be cloudy today. We will be on the warmer side as highs will be in the lower 40s. There is a very slight chance for a sprinkle or two this afternoon but nothing I’m concerned with.
This evening our temperatures won’t move too much with lows in the upper 30s. Cloud cover still remains heavy with a chance for a sprinkle or two possible.
Friday is when the first of two systems arrive in the stateline. Rain will start in the late morning continuing through the vast majority of the day. Rain total anywhere between a tenth of an inch through a quarter of an inch. Highs are in the mid-40s.
Friday night most of the rain should be done by the midnight hour but cloudy skies keep our temperatures in the lower 40s. A few areas of patch fog are possible as winds turn towards the calm side, with an abundance of moisture from the days rain.
Saturday should be mostly dry, a stray shower can’t be ruled out but it won’t be anything to cancel plans about. Cloudy skies otherwise with highs near 50 degrees.
Sunday our rain chances pick up as the second system arrives. As of now my thoughts are rain will begin in the afternoon and continue through Tuesday. This is due to low pressure circling moisture. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
Christmas will be warm and wet. Highs are in the lower 50s, making this year join the 4% of Christmas’s to be above 50 degrees.
