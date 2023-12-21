Stateline Culver’s raise money for veterans

By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois partner with VetsRoll to raise money for its annual trip to Washington, DC.

Fifty-four Culver’s restaurants in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois took eleven percent of their sales over the week of Veteran’s Day and donated that money to VetsRoll.

VetsRoll takes World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans on an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C.

Culver’s presented a check to VetsRoll for over 55,000 dollars.

