RMTD introduces fare capping program as rider numbers increase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Mass Transit District (RMTD)announces its new fare capping program to provide financial relief to frequent customers.

Fare capping will be available on the fixed route bus system for those customers utilizing the Token Transit application to purchase bus fares. The new program automatically upgrades a passenger’s pass based on how often they ride.

The fare capping program is available on the Rockford Mass Transit District page. Customers who purchase passes on Token Transit are automatically eligible for the program upgrades.

Fare Capping upgrades a passenger’s current pass to a higher valued pass once their purchase amount in a day, week, or month meets a higher value. Once that denomination is met, passengers will automatically be awarded the higher pass for the remainder of the time and refunded the difference.

