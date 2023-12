ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Start your New Year’s Eve fun by cheering on the IceHogs!

Get two upper-level tickets for just $23 to see the Hogs take on the Milwaukee Admirals.

Puck drops at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 at the BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford.

This deal won’t last all year so click here to get your 2 for $23 tickets.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.