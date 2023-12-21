Recycling Christmas trees across the stateline

(WIFR) - Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful (KNIB) encourages the community to recycle their live Christmas Trees to help the environment.

The recycled trees will turn into mulch for free pick up, it’s a first-come-first-serve basis.

Trees can be dropped off starting January 1 and though January 15, free mulch will be available through the end of February.

Here are the locations where trees can be dropped off and mulch pick-up locations:

Rockford

Alpine Park, 950 South Alpine Road

Andrews Park, 800 North Central

Gambino Park, 4421 Pepper Drive

Levings Lake, 1420 South Pierpont Avenue

Sandy Hollow Golf Course, 2670 Sandy Hollow Road (Mulch pick-up location)

Loves Park

Martin Park, 5600 Park Ridge Road (Mulch pick-up location)

Cherry Valley

Bauman Park, South Walnut Street (Mulch pick-up location)

Rockton

Rockton Boat Ramp, 830 East Main Street (Mulch pick-up location)

Roscoe

Valley View Farms, 6440 Belvidere Road

Village of Davis

Davis Village Hall, 104 West McKimmy Street (Mulch pick-up location)

Pecatonica

Pecatonica Wetlands Forest Preserve, 4550 N. Pecatonica Road (Mulch pick-up location)

Harlem Township

Schoonmaker Park, 10500 Ventura Boulevard, Machesney Park (Mulch pick-up location)

