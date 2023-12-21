Recycling Christmas trees across the stateline
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WIFR) - Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful (KNIB) encourages the community to recycle their live Christmas Trees to help the environment.
The recycled trees will turn into mulch for free pick up, it’s a first-come-first-serve basis.
Trees can be dropped off starting January 1 and though January 15, free mulch will be available through the end of February.
Here are the locations where trees can be dropped off and mulch pick-up locations:
Rockford
- Alpine Park, 950 South Alpine Road
- Andrews Park, 800 North Central
- Gambino Park, 4421 Pepper Drive
- Levings Lake, 1420 South Pierpont Avenue
- Sandy Hollow Golf Course, 2670 Sandy Hollow Road (Mulch pick-up location)
Loves Park
- Martin Park, 5600 Park Ridge Road (Mulch pick-up location)
Cherry Valley
- Bauman Park, South Walnut Street (Mulch pick-up location)
Rockton
- Rockton Boat Ramp, 830 East Main Street (Mulch pick-up location)
Roscoe
- Valley View Farms, 6440 Belvidere Road
Village of Davis
- Davis Village Hall, 104 West McKimmy Street (Mulch pick-up location)
Pecatonica
- Pecatonica Wetlands Forest Preserve, 4550 N. Pecatonica Road (Mulch pick-up location)
Harlem Township
- Schoonmaker Park, 10500 Ventura Boulevard, Machesney Park (Mulch pick-up location)
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.