Recycling Christmas trees across the stateline

By Jason Barabasz
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WIFR) - Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful (KNIB) encourages the community to recycle their live Christmas Trees to help the environment.

The recycled trees will turn into mulch for free pick up, it’s a first-come-first-serve basis.

Trees can be dropped off starting January 1 and though January 15, free mulch will be available through the end of February.

Here are the locations where trees can be dropped off and mulch pick-up locations:

Rockford

  • Alpine Park, 950 South Alpine Road
  • Andrews Park, 800 North Central
  • Gambino Park, 4421 Pepper Drive
  • Levings Lake, 1420 South Pierpont Avenue
  • Sandy Hollow Golf Course, 2670 Sandy Hollow Road (Mulch pick-up location)

Loves Park

  • Martin Park, 5600 Park Ridge Road (Mulch pick-up location)

Cherry Valley

  • Bauman Park, South Walnut Street (Mulch pick-up location)

Rockton

  • Rockton Boat Ramp, 830 East Main Street (Mulch pick-up location)

Roscoe

  • Valley View Farms, 6440 Belvidere Road

Village of Davis

  • Davis Village Hall, 104 West McKimmy Street (Mulch pick-up location)

Pecatonica

  • Pecatonica Wetlands Forest Preserve, 4550 N. Pecatonica Road (Mulch pick-up location)

Harlem Township

  • Schoonmaker Park, 10500 Ventura Boulevard, Machesney Park (Mulch pick-up location)

