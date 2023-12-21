Police: Woman hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Drivers should avoid the area of S. Alpine Road and Beach Street Thursday while Rockford police investigate a traffic accident.

Authorities say a woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a vehicle.

Officers have S. Alpine Road north of Harrison Avenue blocked off while they work the scene.

Police asked the public to avoid the area just after 5:30 p.m. via social media:

TRAFFIC ALERT: Female pedestrian struck by a vehicle near S.Alpine and Beach. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Please find an alternate route and avoid the area while we investigate. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 21, 2023

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

