Police: Woman hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Rockford

Police have shut down S. Alpine Road north of Harrison Avenue.
Police have shut down S. Alpine Road north of Harrison Avenue.(Tim Braman)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Drivers should avoid the area of S. Alpine Road and Beach Street Thursday while Rockford police investigate a traffic accident.

Authorities say a woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a vehicle.

Officers have S. Alpine Road north of Harrison Avenue blocked off while they work the scene.

Police asked the public to avoid the area just after 5:30 p.m. via social media:

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

