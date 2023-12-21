Pattern to turn significantly more active as Christmas fast approaches

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a brief spell of more seasonable temperatures, another warming trend has gotten underway in the Stateline, and it’s one that is likely, if not certain, to have some significant staying power.

However, with the turn back to milder temperatures comes news of a decidedly more active pattern being put into place, with numerous weather systems set to deliver our area some occasionally unsettled weather, perhaps having impacts on holiday travel.

Clouds have returned to the area late Wednesday and Wednesday evening, and they’re not to break anytime soon. The good news, though, is that we’ll remain dry overnight, Thursday (though a sprinkle is possible here or there), and for most, if not all of Thursday night (though a shower can’t be ruled out closer to sunrise). Thanks to an easterly wind off of Lake Michigan, Thursday temperatures are to settle in the lower 40s.

Clouds are to be around all day Thursday, though we're likely to remain dry. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The first storm system to affect the area is to arrive early Friday. A shield of rain is to expand over the Stateline sometime Friday morning, and will likely stick around for much of the day before departing sometime Friday night. Temperatures will warm to near 50°, though, as winds realign out of the south.

Rain arrives in the area sometime Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain is likely to remain steady through much of the day Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain should begin to wind down by Friday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will stick around even after the rain comes to an end. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Obviously, Stateline travelers will need to plan on wet roads being a possible factor Friday, but it’s not limited to just here. In fact, this storm system’s to be large enough in size that some travel impact will likely be felt anywhere within a three to four hour radius of the Stateline.

Rain is likely for a good part of the day Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday’s to be a more favorable day for travel in the Midwest, though some fog may linger through the mid-morning hours in spots, perhaps even including here.

Saturday may begin foggy, but things will be generally quiet thereafter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Christmas Eve (Sunday) is to start off quietly with no weather-related travel impacts. However, winds will begin to ramp up over time, and rain is to become increasingly likely the later we get in the day. Once rain begins Sunday, it’ll likely continue, along with the wind, for Sunday night and for a good chunk of our Christmas Day. The combination of wind and rain could make travel a bit on the tricky side both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Winds are to ramp up here on Christmas Eve, with rain not too far away. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wind is to become a factor on Christmas Eve, and rain is to follow shortly thereafter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain and wind will be a factor on Christmas Day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thankfully for some, this won’t come as snow, which would have had much more significant impacts on travel. Unfortunately, for many, the fact this comes as all rain essentially brings to an end the chances of us having a White Christmas, something we have feared for some time.

The chances for a White Christmas have, for the most part, gone out the window entirely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As for temperatures, we’ll reach the lower 50s on Saturday, some 20° above normal. Sunday’s forecast high of 56° would be a Christmas Eve record in these parts, and the 55° forecast for Christmas Day would come in as the third warmest Christmas in recorded history here.

