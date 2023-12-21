Over $30K in library grants come to Rockford-area school districts

Cabarrus County Schools' proposed school library policy was at the center of a discussion...
Cabarrus County Schools' proposed school library policy was at the center of a discussion during Monday's board of education meeting.(Source: Pixabay)
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students from the Rockford, Belvidere and Harlem School districts will soon receive new library resources to continue their educational journeys.

Rockford-area schools will see nearly of $34,000 for library resources from the Illinois School District Library Grant Program. The funds will go towards new books, e-books, audiobooks, periodicals, multilingual materials, technology and programs.

“Making sure our libraries are equipped with the resources necessary and pertinent to students is fundamental to the educational value they provide to our communities,” State Senator, Steve Stadelman said. “I look forward to how these funds will be used in our area and the resources our libraries will be able to procure with this funding.”

Every year, the program supports school library services for more than 1 million students enrolled in kindergarten through grade 12 across the state.

For a full list of libraries that received funding, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Madison and E. State Street...
Traffic detoured in Rockford after multi-vehicle crash
Anthony Anderson, 39, of Rockford is being held at the Winnebago County jail.
Rockford man faces felony charges for possession of images of child sex abuse
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Unclaimed $100K Powerball winner sold in Loves Park
Unclaimed $100K Powerball winner sold in Loves Park
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Latest News

Families grateful for Christmas gifts after Rockford's Shop with a Cop
Families grateful for Christmas gifts after Rockford's Shop with a Cop
Beloit City Council approves new polling locations
Beloit City Council approves new polling locations
Stateline Culver’s raise money for veterans
Stateline Culver’s raise money for veterans
23 News at 5. An update of today's local and national news headlines along with your First...
Several local Culver's restaurants raise money for veterans