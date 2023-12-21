More than $30K in library grants come to Rockford-area school districts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students from the Rockford, Belvidere and Harlem School districts will soon receive new library resources to continue their educational journeys.

Rockford-area schools will see nearly of $34,000 for library resources from the Illinois School District Library Grant Program. The funds will go towards new books, e-books, audiobooks, periodicals, multilingual materials, technology and programs.

“Making sure our libraries are equipped with the resources necessary and pertinent to students is fundamental to the educational value they provide to our communities,” State Senator, Steve Stadelman said. “I look forward to how these funds will be used in our area and the resources our libraries will be able to procure with this funding.”

Every year, the program supports school library services for more than 1 million students enrolled in kindergarten through grade 12 across the state.

For a full list of libraries that received funding, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

