More than 150 Belvidere Stellantis employees return to full-time positions

By Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WIFR) - Nearly 165 Stellantis employees laid off from the Belvidere Assembly plant return to full-time positions this week.

About 115 employees are already working in the Belvidere Mopar warehouse, supporting Stellantis as a parts and service division. Other returning staff will complete training in the Chicago Parts Distribution Center before returning to Belvidere next week.

Stellantis and the UAW agreed to launch a new battery plant joint venture during negotiations in 2023. Stellantis and the UAW would agree to a Mopar Mega Hub and resume production at the Belvidere plant. The negotiation also eliminates a wage gap between Mopar employees and those working at the assembly plant, making the shift manufacturing to parts distribution seamless.

“It has always been our goal to find full-time employment opportunities for the Belvidere workforce,” Mark Stewart said, Stellantis North America COO. “This is a great first step in our plans to restore operations in this community and provide meaningful, high paying jobs with excellent benefits for those who are still on layoff and, eventually, for many who want to return home.”

