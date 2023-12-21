Holiday travel tips for getting around the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Millions of people nationwide will hit the roads for the holidays. Travel experts say it could be difficult to avoid traffic, but not impossible.

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy says most people in the U.S. will travel by car this holiday season. “We do anticipate a few more travelers to hit the road this holiday than what we’ve seen in the years past,” De Haan says.

Luckily, there are some tactics drivers can keep in mind.

Google Maps suggests the best time for travelers to hit the road is between 7and 8 p.m. local time leading up to Christmas Eve on Sunday. The lightest traffic is expected Wednesday and Saturday around the same time.

“Overall Saturday and Sunday are not a bad time to hit the road, although Saturday could be a little bit volatile of last-minute shoppers. Then coming back, Tuesday Wednesday should be very quiet,” De Haan notes.

Apps like GasBuddy can help save you money by finding the cheapest gas stations on your holiday route.

“Shop around before you get on ‘E’ that is maybe a quarter tank that’ll help you find a cheaper station, which may be just ahead of you.”

“That gives them the affordability and flexibility to move around as they want because the kids are on break too so you can do side ventures as well.” He also recommends using cruise control if you have it and driving lower than the speed limit could improve fuel efficiency by 10%.

Google also urges residents to not get on the road between 3 and 4 p.m. leading up to Sunday because traffic is heaviest at that time.

AAA estimates more than five million people will travel by car between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day. Molly Hart says one tip to avoid traffic is to use side routes.

“If you’re in the midst of congestion or you’re looking to take a side route, you know, we just want to remind you to watch the speed limit. It’s probably not going to be at the same speed limit as you can see on the tollway or the highway.”

Hart adds cars are a popular mode of transportation because people might spend Christmas and New Year’s Eve at two different locations.

