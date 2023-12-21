High schools in Belvidere host annual Christmas party

The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three Belvidere high schools partnered with Lino’s for their Christmas party.

The yearly free gathering was held Thursday at Lino’s. Many students, faculty members, speech therapists and other instructors were in attendance.

Rob Wesselhoff, a special education teacher at Belvidere High School says this is a day to support the students and allow them to apply skills learned in the classroom in a public setting.

The party also had a very special guest: Santa Claus!

