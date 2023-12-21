The Forreston Holiday Tournament final four; plus North takes on Sycamore
Byron looks to win second straight Forreston Holiday Tournament
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FORRESTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The 62nd annual Forreston Holiday Tournament is rounding out as the final four teams play for a spot in the finals Thursday.
Top-seeded Byron looks to win their second straight Forreston Holiday Tournament as they took on #5 River Ridge. While #3 Oregon takes on #2 Newman Central.
Other hoops Wednesday included Belvidere North visiting Sycamore for a non-conference matchup.
