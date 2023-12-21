City First Church donates toys to Conklin Elementary students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City First Church donated several toys to students at Conklin Elementary School Thursday morning.

Volunteers helped pick out and wrap gifts for the children. The students also got a surprise visit from Santa Claus.

The donation is part of the church’s Christmas Hope initiative which donates presents to local schools across Rockford.

“For some students, this is the only present they receive for Christmas and the holiday season,” said Pastor Page Flock.

The church partnered with the school several times including when they donated backpacks and school supplies.

“I just love our kids like my own family it makes me emotional so I’m just really happy for them that they have something to be excited about something to take home and like I said for many of them it makes the holidays special and all of them are excited already some of them say oh this is just for me I love making bracelets like yup and it’s exciting to see their enthusiasm,” says Conklin Elementary Schools principal Sarah Brenner.

