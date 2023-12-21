City First Church donates toys to Conklin Elementary students

The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By Jason Barabasz
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City First Church donated several toys to students at Conklin Elementary School Thursday morning.

Volunteers helped pick out and wrap gifts for the children. The students also got a surprise visit from Santa Claus.

The donation is part of the church’s Christmas Hope initiative which donates presents to local schools across Rockford.

“For some students, this is the only present they receive for Christmas and the holiday season,” said Pastor Page Flock.

The church partnered with the school several times including when they donated backpacks and school supplies.

“I just love our kids like my own family it makes me emotional so I’m just really happy for them that they have something to be excited about something to take home and like I said for many of them it makes the holidays special and all of them are excited already some of them say oh this is just for me I love making bracelets like yup and it’s exciting to see their enthusiasm,” says Conklin Elementary Schools principal Sarah Brenner.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Madison and E. State Street...
Traffic detoured in Rockford after multi-vehicle crash
Anthony Anderson, 39, of Rockford is being held at the Winnebago County jail.
Rockford man faces felony charges for possession of images of child sex abuse
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Unclaimed $100K Powerball winner sold in Loves Park
$100K prize unclaimed after winning Powerball ticket sold in Loves Park
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Latest News

Donors needed during 23 Days of Giving blood drive
NORAD Tracks tells you how to watch where Santa's sleigh will be next.
NORAD Santa tracker interview
Belvidere High School and Lino’s host annual Christmas party
Belvidere high schools and Lino’s host annual Christmas party
The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
Rockford church donates toys to local school