Belvidere high schools and Lino’s host annual Christmas party

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three Belvidere high schools and Lino’s have partnered for the last ten years for their Christmas party.

The yearly free gathering was held Thursday at Lino’s. Many students, faculty members, speech therapists and other instructors were in attendance.

Rob Wesselhoff, a special education teacher at Belvidere High School says this is a day to support the students and allow them to apply skills learned in the classroom in a public setting.

The party also had a very special guest: Santa Claus!

