11-year-old Rockford boy receives first UW Health pediatric heart transplant

By Lauren Strauss and Jake Pearson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - 11-year-old Sezar emigrated with his family from Syria to the U.S. six years ago. Sezar was healthy, happy and played soccer every day until he was suddenly in heart failure.

After failed attempts with medication and a mechanical heart pump, a team at American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison determined Sezar would need a heart transplant. UW Health Kids pediatric heart transplant surgeons would be assigned to take on Sezar as their first patient in the new pediatric heart transplant program.

On Aug. 22, Sezar became the first transplant of the new pediatric heart transplant program. Several months later, Sezar is doing well and back playing the game he loves.

The UW Health Transplant Center is one of just six centers in the nation that is actively transplanting the heart, kidney, liver, lung and pancreas for adults and kids. With one center located in the midwest, the program allows patients who previously had to be referred to other centers around the country to remain closer to home.

“Families will no longer need to relocate, change jobs, meet a new care team or navigate a new health care system, and cope with the stress that comes with those changes,” Sonya Kirmani said, medical director of the pediatric heart transplant program. “As patients age, we can be there to guide their transition into adulthood and help them learn how to manage their own care.”

11-year-old Rockford boy receives first UW Health pediatric heart transplant
