Warmth returns to the stateline tomorrow with clouds looming the rest of the week

STATELINE. (WIFR) - Clouds make their way back into our sky this evening leaving us mostly cloudy by 10 p.m. Winds will remain on the stronger side as we could see gusts up to 20 mph. However, these winds are from the south. This in addition to the cloudy conditions help our temperatures remain in the mid-20s this evening.

Tonight we will be mostly cloudy early with lows in the mid-20s (DJ Baker)

This cloud cover won’t last long as they dissipate early in the morning leaving us with a beautiful Wednesday. The sun will be shining and highs jump back into 40s.

Tomorrow we will be much warmer with sunny skies (DJ Baker)

Clouds once again return tomorrow night and they are here to stay. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

Wednesday night we will be mostly cloudy and comfortable (DJ Baker)

Thursday we will be cloudy with a very slight chance for a shower, I’d say only a 20% chance mainly before noon. Highs are in the lower 40s.

Thursday a stray shower or two is possible but the chances are slim (DJ Baker)

Thursday night a slight disturbance enters the region brining rain chances. Lows are in the mid-30s.

Thursday evening we continue to see scattered rain chances (DJ Baker)

Friday these rain chances continue as the disturbance pushes east with highs in the mid-40s.

Our best chance of rain this week comes Friday morning (DJ Baker)

This weekend, low pressure parks itself over Nebraska. This will inject moisture into the stateline while keeping our winds to be from the south. This will lead to our weekend being rainy and warm. This low pressure will also cause our Christmas to be quite warm. Highs look to be in the 50s, which is rare for Christmas as only 4% reach the 50 degree mark.

Low pressure sets up over Nebraska giving us warmth and rain (DJ Baker)

