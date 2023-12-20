State’s attorney: No criminal charges called for against Winnebago County deputies in 2023 fatal fleeing

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley releases the results of a task force investigation after a woman crashed her vehicle into a tree while fleeing law enforcement in April.

Hanley’s office determined criminal charges against two Winnebago County deputies pursuing Taylor Benham, 29, of Rockford, were not appropriate and will not be filed.

The investigation was launched after Benham crashed a reported stolen silver Jeep just after 3 a.m. Sunday, April 2, during a police chase. Benham died from her injuries on April 4 at a local hospital.

Deputies say the crash resulted from an attempt to recover the Jeep after a tall black man with short hair and a thin build abandoned it in a Rockford intersection. When law enforcement got out of the squad car to investigate, deputies say Benham took control of the Jeep and fled the scene.

Dash cam video showed the Jeep traveling upwards of 92 mph when Benham lost control and hit a tree at the corner of Ridge Avenue and Vernon Street. Livestream video of the chase was also recovered from Benham’s Facebook page detailing what happened before she crashed.

A toxicology report showed Benham had a blood alcohol level of .250 as well as levels of amphetamine and methamphetamine.

