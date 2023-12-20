RPS 205 votes to approve 2023 tax levy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents will not be pulling more money out of their wallets in 2024 when it comes to paying property taxes, after a Rockford Public Schools board vote Tuesday.

For the 11th year in a row, the RPS 205 board votes unanimously to keep the tax levy at the previous years level.

Three key factors that drive the tax levy are property values, annual inflation rate and the prior years tax base. Like 2023, the inflation rate in 2024 is 5%, the maximum amount allowable.

As a result, Forest City residents will most likely pay less in taxes to fund schools.

“What typically happens is each year, taxing bodies collect more and more. What that’s allowed us to do is decrease the rate. It peaked at $7.93, now that rate is going to decrease to $5.14, so it’s about a 35% reduction in the rate,” said RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett.

RPS 205 Chief Financial Officer Gregory Brown says keeping the tax levy flat is a win-win for Rockford schools and residents.

“If your assessment didn’t change from last year to this year, you’ll probably see no change in your tax bill,” Brown said. “We follow the lead of the City of Rockford, they’ve held their levy flat as well, we hope that people will view us as being physically responsible with the dollars that we’re actually spending on public education.”

Based on the 35% reduction, Rockford homes have most likely earned value over the last 11 years.

“Home values are up while taxes are staying flat, and that means the rate is going down. Certainly, no one likes to pay a high tax bill, everybody likes to see their property value increase,” Jarrett said.

RPS 205 administration says assessed property values have made increases after several years of declines, noting property values have been restored to pre-Great Recession levels.

