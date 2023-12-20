Rockford man faces felony charges for possession of images of child sex abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces multiple felony charges after an investigation by the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

Anthony Anderson, 39, faces four counts of possession of child pornography/computer photo (class 3 felony) and one count of possession of child pornography/moving depiction (class 2 felony).

On Nov. 30, 2023, police in Ottumwa, Iowa contacted ISP to help investigate a crime committed in Iowa by a Rockford resident, identified as Anderson.

During the investigation, a search warrant was executed at Anderson’s Rockford home, and evidence supporting the charges was recovered.

Anderson is being held at the Winnebago County jail at this time.

To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/. Report online exploitation at www.cybertipline.org. Resources for survivors of sexual abuse can visit https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources.

