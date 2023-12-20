Rep. LaHood visits Freeport to meet with farmers

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Rep. Darin LaHood visits Freeport Tuesday afternoon to express his support and mark the importance of agriculture in Illinois.

16th District Representative Darin LaHood met with a group of farmers at the Stephenson County Farm Bureau district. He discussed the importance of crop insurance and markets around the world. LaHood also discussed the renewal of the farm bill.

Farmers are some of the most environmentally conscience people around they care deeply about their land, we ought to make sure family farms can be passed on and so the taxes are a big issue related to that. Farmers are the best stewards of the land and we have to make sure that’s reflected in the farm bill.

