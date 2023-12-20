Rep. LaHood visits Freeport to meet with farmers
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Rep. Darin LaHood visits Freeport Tuesday afternoon to express his support and mark the importance of agriculture in Illinois.
16th District Representative Darin LaHood met with a group of farmers at the Stephenson County Farm Bureau district. He discussed the importance of crop insurance and markets around the world. LaHood also discussed the renewal of the farm bill.
