Local chefs share culture, cuisine in Holiday Food Traditions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This holiday season, 23 News visited four passionate chefs in the Rockford area eager to share their culture and cooking.

Laotian, Swedish, Italian and Canadian foods are featured this year with personal stories, holiday traditions and folklore. The chefs encourage curious food enthusiasts who want to try something different this holiday season to try their recipes.

LAOTIAN

Khanthaly “Kate” Suh came to Rockford in 1986 along with many other Laotian refugees. Kate warmly welcomes company to her home and insists you make yourself comfortable. She didn’t celebrate Christmas in her homeland but soon picked up the tradition and put her own spin on it. Her Laotian meal features homemade eggrolls and pho. Kate admits using her “heart” to create the recipes but shares estimates for making the dish.

“Food is about family for Kate. For any family gathering, Kate puts on a spread that even a high-end caterer would marvel at,” said Jim Andrews with Tango Marketing.

Curious readers can find Kate’s eggroll and pho recipe here.

SWEDISH

Terri Anderson is an English as a Second Language instructor at Rockford University. She identifies herself as the city’s biggest supporter and ambassador of all things Swedish.

Rockford’s heritage is tightly tied tightly to Sweden, which makes Terri even more excited to share her traditions and rice pudding recipe with Rockford.

Curious readers can find Terri’s recipes and learn more about Swedish folklore here.

ITALIAN

Family rituals during the holidays are important to Sandra Stockwell of Rockford; they are deeply rooted in her Italian family. She grew up in Chicago and learned to cook from her mother and grandmother. She spent 27 years as an events planner at NIU-Rockford.

Sandra’s Italian dish features trichennel, a savory Italian/Calabrian donut with homemade giardiniera.

“Sandra loves food and always has a lovely creation/spread with creative new foods, even when entertaining just a few friends,” Andrews said.

Curious readers can find Sandra’s recipes and learn more about her here.

CANADIAN

Michelle Gavin

“Michelle taught me how to create my own sourdough starter and finesse the art of sourdough bread during the pandemic. Michelle hails from Canada and is a major baker of all things sweet and all things Canadian.” Jim Andrews said.

Michelle’s dish features a traditional Canadian dessert bar.

Curious readers can find Michelle’s recipe soon!

