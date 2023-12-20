How to be a Santa to a senior program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The holidays can be a tough time for seniors, especially for those that don’t have someone and that’s why Home Instead, a senior care facility, makes sures elders receive a gift on Christmas through its program “Be a Santa to a Senior.”

Tuesday morning the employees celebrated with a wrapping party to get ready to deliver the gifts.

Sara Oakley, general manager of Home Instead says, “That population is sometimes forgotten about―maybe their family lives out of state or out of town unable to visit and they are just going through tough times with maybe their health or just feeling isolated. I think it’s important to remember those that maybe aren’t involved in all of the parties and gatherings that we normally are doing.”

Be a Santa to a Senior is a program that has been going on for 20 years nationwide and this is the Home Instead in Rockford’s sixth year participating. The company has collected hundreds of gifts this year and their next step is to deliver it to senior care facilities in Rockford like Green Castle and the Veterans Drop Off Center.

Community members can go to the following locations, pick up a bulb, shop the seniors wish list and donate it back to the location unwrapped. Oakley encourages everyone to donate soon because they will be delivering gifts Wednesday morning. However, Home Instead will be accepting donations all day until 5 p.m. December 20.

Bulb and donation stations:

“There’s Christmas trees set up similar to this with paper bulbs on the tree that display different items that a senior may need,” Oakley says, “Personal hygiene products, slippers, bathrobes―just fun items to celebrate the holiday season and bring some joy to them that may have not been there.”

The owner of Home Instead, Dan Woodka says this year they got more donations and volunteers than ever. The Flower Bin in Belvidere has been part of the program for years, and now the Walmart in Belvidere is doubling every donation the Flower Bin receives.

Woodka says, “To have the local businesses participating every year and then you get someone like Walmart that comes on board this year locally. We never could have imagined what this has become, and so it really is something we look forward to.”

If you’re not able to shop for a senior this year, you can always participate next year or reach out by calling 815-201-0984 to see how you can help.

