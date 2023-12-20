Holiday Food Traditions: Rice pudding and the tomtarna

By Lauren Strauss and Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This holiday season, 23 News visited four passionate chefs in the Rockford area eager to share their culture and cooking.

Laotian, Swedish, Italian and Canadian foods are featured this year with personal stories, holiday traditions and folklore. The chefs encourage curious food enthusiasts who want to try something different this holiday season to try their recipes.

Terri Anderson teaches English as a Second Language at Rockford University and considers herself Rockford’s biggest supporter and ambassador of all things Swedish. Rockford’s heritage ties tightly to Sweden making Terri even more excited to share her traditions and rice pudding recipe to the Rockford area.

Risgrynsgröt (Rice Pudding)

Ingredients:

  1. 1/2 cup of cooked rice
  2. 4 whole eggs
  3. 3 cups of whole milk
  4. 1/2 cup of sugar

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Cook 1/2 cup with a rice maker, or if you are making it on the stove, take 1/2 cup of rice and add to 1 cup of boiling water and continue to boil for 18 minutes. Stir constantly and continue to add a little bit of water each time the water evaporates.
  3. Add all ingredients together (except the rice) and mix them well in a glass bowl.
  4. Fold in most of the cooked rice.
  5. Fill a metal 9x14 casserole dish a little less than half with hot water and put it into the oven.
  6. Put the glass dish in the center of the casserole dish.
  7. Cook for 1.5 to two hours, checking regularly after 1.5 hours. Once the top has browned in places, your rice pudding is done.
  8. Serve warm or cold. We like to add lingonberries!
  9. Most importantly, make sure you leave a small bowl of rice pudding outside your front door on Christmas Eve — or you just might experience the wrath of the tomtarna for the entire next year!

For more cultural cuisines to try this holiday season, visit the main article here.

