Holiday Food Traditions: No-bake Nanaimo bars from Canada

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - This holiday season, 23 News visited four passionate chefs in the Rockford area eager to share their culture and cooking.

Laotian, Swedish, Italian and Canadian foods are featured this year with personal stories, holiday traditions and folklore. The chefs encourage curious food enthusiasts who want to try something different this holiday season to try their recipes.

Michelle Gavin is originally from Canada, but now calls Beloit home.

Nanaimo bars originate from the city of Nanaimo on the east coast of Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada. The city has a small population of around 100,000. Despite the small quaint nature of the city, Nanaimo bars are loved all over Canada.

The recipe that Gavin uses is from The New York Times. There are a handful of different ways to make Nanaimo bars, but she says that this one is the closest to what she remembers from her childhood.

Nanaimo bars

Ingredients:

Base layer ½ cup unsalted butter (1 stick), cut into pieces ¼ cup granulated sugar 1 large egg 3 tablespoons cocoa powder 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 2 cups graham cracker crumbs 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut ½ cup finely chopped walnuts, almonds or pecans (or a mixture)

Buttercream layer ¼ cup unsalted butter (½ stick), at room temperature 3 tablespoons heavy cream 2 tablespoons custard powder 2 cups confectioners’ sugar

Chocolate topping 4 ounces= semisweet chocolate, broken into ½-inch pieces 2 tablespoons unsalted butter Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling (optional)



Directions:

Line an 8-by-8-inch (20-by-20-centimeter) metal baking pan with parchment, allowing parchment to overhang by about 2 inches (5 centimeters) on two sides. Prepare the base: In a double boiler, or a heatproof bowl placed over a saucepan of boiling water, whisk butter with granulated sugar, egg, cocoa powder and vanilla until melted. Continue whisking until mixture thickens slightly, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in crumbs, coconut and nuts until the mixture is well combined and resembles wet sand. Transfer mixture to the parchment-lined pan and use your fingers to press it into an even layer. Transfer pan to the refrigerator to chill until firm, at least 15 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the buttercream: In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream butter on medium speed for about 1 minute. Add heavy cream and custard powder and mix until combined, scraping sides and bottom of the work bowl as needed. Add 1 cup confectioners’ sugar and mix on low until incorporated. Add remaining confectioners’ sugar and mix on low until combined, scraping the bottom of the bowl as needed, then mix on medium-high speed until smooth, light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove pan from refrigerator. Dollop the buttercream on top of the base layer then gently spread it evenly on top using an offset spatula. Transfer pan to the refrigerator to chill until buttercream is set, about 30 minutes. Prepare the topping: In a small, heavy saucepan or a double boiler, heat the chocolate and butter over low, stirring often, until melted and evenly combined, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Take pan from refrigerator and pour chocolate on top of buttercream layer. Working quickly and carefully, spread the chocolate evenly over the buttercream using an offset spatula. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt, if using. Return pan to refrigerator and chill until chocolate hardens, about 25 minutes. To serve the bars: Lift excess parchment to remove Nanaimo square from the pan. Cut into 16 2-inch (5-centimeter) squares. Store bars in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Bring to room temperature before serving. Store remaining bars in the refrigerator for a few days, or wrap well and freeze.

