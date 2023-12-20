Holiday Food Traditions: Laotian eggrolls and pho

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This holiday season, 23 News visited four passionate chefs in the Rockford area eager to share their culture and cooking.

Laotian, Swedish, Italian and Canadian foods are featured this year with personal stories, holiday traditions and folklore. The chefs encourage curious food enthusiasts who want to try something different this holiday season to try their recipes.

Khanthaly “Kate” Suh came to Rockford from Laos as a refugee back in 1986 along with many other Laotian refugees who settled in Rockford. Kate warmly welcomes company to her home and insists you make yourself comfortable. Kate did not celebrate Christmas back in her homeland, but soon picked up the tradition and put her own spin on it. Kate’s Laotian meal features homemade eggrolls and pho. Kate uses her heart to create the recipes, but will give ingredients for making the dish below.

“Food is about family for Kate, any family gathering Kate puts on a spread that even a high-end caterer would marvel at,” Jim Andrews, Tango Marketing said.

PHO

Pho, at its base, is a bone broth. The key is to boil the impurities off the bone and wash thoroughly so we start with a clear broth. An onion, ginger, garlic, cinnamon sticks, star anise peppercorn and cleaned bones are added to a large pot and start boiling. I usually like to make the broth a day before to allow all the flavors to come out. Once its time to eat, in a bowl we will start with noodles to portion. Whatever portions you want (beef, shrimp, oxtail etc.). What the boys like in their Pho is hoisin sauce, soy sauce, fish sauce, siracha or a chili oil, lime, fried garlic, cilantro, onion and black pepper and sugar to taste. There are lots of vegies and herbs that can be eaten with Pho, we had basil, water cress, celery, carrot, bean sprouts, hot peppers, pickles jalapeno, long bean, lettuce or anything else you may think will taste good. Best serves with an ice cold Dr. Pepper.

EGGROLLS

The preparation takes the longest and consist of chopping lots of cabbage, onions, carrot and I use sweet potato. I put a little salt on the mixture to soften and extract some of the water. Smush the mixture until semi-soft, Yet still a little crunch. The mixture is pressed to get the water out and placed in a different bowl where rice noodles and the wet ingredients are added and mixed. Wet ingredients are eggs, soy sauce, fish sauce, oyster sauce. Once mixed salt black pepper and sugar to taste. Take a forkful of the mixture and roll tightly into a wrapper of your choosing. Seal the wrapper with a starch water mix. Freeze your rolls for a couple hours before frying in oil until golden.

“I suppose I have always had a love for food and cooking food. Seeing people eat and enjoy the food I make. Food is my love language. I spoil my boys because now when they go places to eat they realize how good mommas food is. But most of all, I love having family and friends get together to enjoy ourselves and this time we have. The holiday times are meant to be enjoyed and cherished.” Kate said.

For more cultural cuisines to try this holiday season, visit the main article here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.