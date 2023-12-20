Holiday Food Traditions: Italian savory donut with giardiniera

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This holiday season, 23 News visited four passionate chefs in the Rockford area eager to share their culture and cooking.

Laotian, Swedish, Italian and Canadian foods are featured this year with personal stories, holiday traditions and folklore. The chefs encourage curious food enthusiasts who want to try something different this holiday season to try their recipes.

Sandra Stockwell is a native Chicagoan with deep roots in Italian tradition with many family rituals for the holidays. Sandra learned her craft from her mother and grandmother who lived in Chicago. Later moving to Rockford, Sandra has happily spent 27 years as an events planner at NIU-Rockford. Sandra’s Italian dish features Trichennel, which is a savory Italian/Calabrian donut with homemade giardiniera.

“Sandra loves food and always has a lovely creation/spread with creative new foods, even when entertaining just a few friends,” Jim Andrews from Tango Marketing said.

Trichennels (Christmas Eve fried dough)

Ingredients:

8 cups of flour 2 tsp dry yeast 1 tsp salt 1 tbsp. sugar 2 medium potatoes (1 lb) 4 cups of water

Directions:

Peel potatoes, cut into small cubes add to a pan and boil until soft. Let the potatoes cool, drain most of the water and mash. Add the mashed potato to the 8 cups of flour in a large bowl. In a bowl with 2 cups of water add the sugar and yeast. Mix well. Foam at the top let’s you know your yeast is good. Work the yeast water into the flour and work into the flour – your hands are like a standup mixer. Slowly add and mix the reserved 2 cups of water a little at a time until the dough is smooth. Cover the dough with a kitchen towel and put to bed under a comforter to rise. The dough will double in size and ready to fry up. Place a deep fry pan with vegetable oil ( I use a 16oz bottle ) slowly heat the oil to 350 degrees. When oil is ready form a small donut like shape and carefully place in hot oil & repeat. They will slowly brown and then turn to other side. When done have a platter with a paper towel and place cooked Trichennels and add a pinch of salt.

Homemade Giardiniera directions:

4 cups cubed celery 2 cloves of garlic – pressed Bunch of chopped Parsley 2 cups pimento stuffed olives ¾ cup Extra Virgin First Cold Pressed Olive Oill

Mix altogether.

Top the freshly made Trichennels with the giardiniera. Bon Appetit!

