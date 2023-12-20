Freeport man in possession of ‘brown rock-like substance’ arrested

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - At 12:29 a.m., Wednesday, Freeport police were called to a business parking lot in the 800 block of W Galena Avenue. Police were told that someone was slumped over on a curb.

When two police officers arrived, they found Austan Bardell, 25, on the curb. Police say Bardell became combative When they tried to check on him.

Officers were able to take Bardell into custody. The two officers were exposed to an unknown substance and taken to FHN hospital for treatment. They have since been released.

Freeport police say Bardell had a brown rock-like substance that is believed to be heroin and a white powdery substance which they determined was cocaine.

The Stephenson Co. State’s Attorney approved felony charges of possession of more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to deliver to another person more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams of a controlled substance and aggravated battery to an officer.

Bardell is currently at Stephenson Co. Jail waiting for a detention hearing.

