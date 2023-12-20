Freeport man found passed out in public faces drug charges

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A man found passed out on the street in Freeport now faces drug charges.

Around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Freeport police were called to a business parking lot in the 800 block of W. Galena Avenue to investigate someone slumped over on a curb.

A the scene, officers found Austan Bardell, 25, who police say fought back when they tried to check on him.

Freeport police say Bardell had a brown rock-like substance in his possession believed to be heroin and a white powdery substance determined to be cocaine. He was arrested, taken into custody and is currently at the Stephenson County jail awaiting a detention hearing.

The Stephenson Co. State’s Attorney approved felony charges of possession of more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to deliver to another person more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams of a controlled substance and aggravated battery to an officer.

