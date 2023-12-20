Eat breakfast with Santa at Bessie’s Diner in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - If you haven’t been able to get a picture or meet Santa just yet don’t worry because you still have a chance!

Bessie’s Diner in Janesville, Wisconsin offers Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Santa will be in attendance to eat breakfast with families, take pictures and maybe take your Christmas list back to the North Pole before Christmas Day.

No reservations are needed. Bessie’s menu offers delicious doughnuts, flights of coffee and mimosa’s and more!

