$80K in damage estimated after Rockford warehouse fire

Crews dispatched just after 6:30 p.m. to a large warehouse fire near the area of Harrison Avenue and Eleventh Street in Rockford.(Brea Walters)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The cause of a fire that resulted in $80,000 in damages is under investigation this week.

Crews dispatched just after 6:30 p.m. Friday to a vacant warehouse at 2525 Eleventh Street in response to a massive fire.

Firefighters arrived to flames burning through the roof of the five-story building along with black billowing smoke.

It took fire crews nearly eight hours to extinguish the blaze while protecting exposed buildings to the north and east of the warehouse.

Thankfully, no one was hurt during the incident.

