Unclaimed $100K Powerball winner sold in Loves Park

Powerball
Powerball(Multi-State Lottery Association (MGN))
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Powerball players looking for some some extra holiday cash should check their old lottery tickets.

An unclaimed ticket for the Sept. 10 Powerball drawing worth $100,000 was sold at a Road Ranger located at 7500 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park.

Winners have one year from the original draw date to claim their prize.

According to the Illinois Lottery, more than $4.3 million worth of unclaimed Lucky Day Lotto and Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois.

A full list of unclaimed jackpot prizes can be found here. For more information please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

