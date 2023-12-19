Two gold coins found in Rockford Salvation Army kettles

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Salvation Army discovered a creative donation in two of their red kettles―two gold coins.

On Monday, Dec. 18, the two coins were donated at the Schnucks on Eleventh Street and E. State Street The Salvation Army stated that the coins would donate more than $3,000 to its campaign.

One coin is a 1999 American Gold Eagle Bullion Coin. A genuine 1999 American Gold Eagle Coin ranges from $300 to $2,200 according to JM Bullion, an online retailer of precious metals. The other is a 1976 one-ounce South African Gold Krugerrand. JM Bullion says that one of these coins is worth around $2,200.

The Salvation Army is roughly $22,000 away from their goal of $182,500 with one week left.

To donate or find out more about the Salvation Army, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/rockford/.

