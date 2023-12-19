Two gold coins found in Rockford Salvation Army kettles

Two gold coins found in Rockford ‘Red Kettles’
Two gold coins found in Rockford ‘Red Kettles’(WIFR)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Salvation Army discovered a creative donation in two of their red kettles―two gold coins.

On Monday, Dec. 18, the two coins were donated at the Schnucks on Eleventh Street and E. State Street The Salvation Army stated that the coins would donate more than $3,000 to its campaign.

One coin is a 1999 American Gold Eagle Bullion Coin. A genuine 1999 American Gold Eagle Coin ranges from $300 to $2,200 according to JM Bullion, an online retailer of precious metals. The other is a 1976 one-ounce South African Gold Krugerrand. JM Bullion says that one of these coins is worth around $2,200.

The Salvation Army is roughly $22,000 away from their goal of $182,500 with one week left.

To donate or find out more about the Salvation Army, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/rockford/.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sons of Rockford restaurant owner face arson charges
Truck rollover on U.S. Route 20, no injuries
State police respond to truck rollover on US 20 bypass
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Culture Crunch is slated to open in the shopping center at 5846 E. State St., Rockford.
Exotic snack shop to bring array of cultures to Rockford
Tollway crews close the ramp around 2:45 p.m. Monday to allow a tow truck access to the semi.
Belvidere Oasis entrance blocked after semi-truck stuck in ditch

Latest News

Holiday Food Traditions: Rice pudding and the tomten
Kathryn Williams, 53, of Winnebago, is currently charged with five counts of child...
Trial resumes in 2018 child abuse case against Winnebago mother
Holiday Food Traditions: Laotian eggrolls and pho
Holiday Food Traditions: Italian savory donut with giardiniera