Trial resumes in 2018 child abuse case against Winnebago mother

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A bench trial resumes Tuesday for a Winnebago mother accused of medically abusing her two children for nine years.

Kathryn Williams, 54, is accused of putting her then 13 and 11-year-old children through unnecessary medical procedures. 23 News reporter Sydni Stoffregen says it’s been a long, emotional day for the Williams family.

Prosecutor Ken LaRue brought Dr. Kirsten Simonton to the stand as an expert witness. Simonton said her evaluation of the children found they were victims of unnecessary medical intervention. Defense Attorney Sheldon Green questioned the scope of Simonton’s research, asking if the children’s medical history was considered before Simonton formed her opinion.

Williams’ family has declined to comment until the end of the trial.

Charges were filed against Williams in December 2018. She originally faced 24 felony counts, 13 of which were dismissed on Nov. 21, 2022. She now faces three counts of aggravated battery to a child under age 13 causing permanent disability (class X felony), two counts of aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 causing great bodily harm (class 3 felony), two counts of reckless conduct/bodily harm (class A felony), two counts of causing a child to be endangered (class A felony), one count of theft/deception between $500-$10,000 (class 3 felony) and one count of know theft/deception between $10,000-$100,000 (class 2 felony).

