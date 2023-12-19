Trial resumes in 2018 child abuse case against Winnebago mother

Kathryn Williams, 53, of Winnebago, is currently charged with five counts of child...
Kathryn Williams, 53, of Winnebago, is currently charged with five counts of child endangerment and single counts of reckless conduct, child endangerment, and theft by deception.(wifr)
By Sydni Stoffregen
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A bench trial resumes Tuesday for a Winnebago mother accused of medically abusing her two children for nine years.

Kathryn Williams, 54, is accused of putting her then 13 and 11-year-old children through unnecessary medical procedures. 23 News reporter Sydni Stoffregen says it’s been a long, emotional day for the Williams family.

Prosecutor Ken LaRue brought Dr. Kirsten Simonton to the stand as an expert witness. Simonton said her evaluation of the children found they were victims of unnecessary medical intervention. Defense Attorney Sheldon Green questioned the scope of Simonton’s research, asking if the children’s medical history was considered before Simonton formed her opinion.

Williams’ family has declined to comment until the end of the trial.

Charges were filed against Williams in December 2018. She originally faced 24 felony counts, 13 of which were dismissed on Nov. 21, 2022. She now faces three counts of aggravated battery to a child under age 13 causing permanent disability (class X felony), two counts of aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 causing great bodily harm (class 3 felony), two counts of reckless conduct/bodily harm (class A felony), two counts of causing a child to be endangered (class A felony), one count of theft/deception between $500-$10,000 (class 3 felony) and one count of know theft/deception between $10,000-$100,000 (class 2 felony).

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sons of Rockford restaurant owner face arson charges
Truck rollover on U.S. Route 20, no injuries
State police respond to truck rollover on US 20 bypass
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Culture Crunch is slated to open in the shopping center at 5846 E. State St., Rockford.
Exotic snack shop to bring array of cultures to Rockford
Tollway crews close the ramp around 2:45 p.m. Monday to allow a tow truck access to the semi.
Belvidere Oasis entrance blocked after semi-truck stuck in ditch

Latest News

Rockford IceHogs staff volunteer at Northern Illinois Food Bank
IceHogs staff donate time to feed community members
Two gold coins found in Rockford ‘Red Kettles’
Two gold coins found in Rockford Salvation Army kettles
Holiday Food Traditions: Rice pudding and the tomten
Holiday Food Traditions: Laotian eggrolls and pho