State police respond to truck rollover on US 20 bypass

Truck rollover on U.S. Route 20, no injuries
Truck rollover on U.S. Route 20, no injuries(Tyler Wauchope | WIFR)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois state police respond to a truck rollover on Highway 20 Tuesday morning.

The driver was entering the U.S. 20 bypass from Montague Road when the truck tipped over.

The truck was seen tipped over on the side of the highway with its contents falling into the ditch. There is no information on what the truck was carrying.

Police say that the driver refused treatment, but was not injured.

There are no reports of traffic being impacted.

