Starved Rock State Park celebrates new $40K visitor center upgrade

By Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OGLESBY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Starved Rock Foundation invites its community to an exciting event-filled morning celebrate a new audio/visual theater at the visitor center.

Eventgoers should mark their calendars for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, at the visitor center to see the transformative $40,000 audio and visual theater upgrade.

The Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center will host a morning filled with excitement, community spirit and appreciation for the heritage of the beloved state park. The event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony, new volunteer opportunities and a calendar donation celebration where the community, photographers and local businesses will present a check for the total amount raised by the annual calendar fundraiser.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of our revamped theater and invite the community to learn more about our Foundation,” Pam Grivetti, president of the Starved Rock Foundation said.

Learn more about the Foundation, becoming a volunteer, or donating at www.starvedrock.org.

