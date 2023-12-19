Seasonable Tuesday on tap ahead of another major warming trend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cold days have been quite a rarity so far in December, and really for the vast majority of the season thus far. Monday was one of the rare exceptions.

Even though the day will actually go into the record books as having been above normal, thanks to the mid-30s we were still “enjoying” at the midnight hour, the daytime hours were quite blustery. Temperatures were locked in the middle 20s, and with winds gusting to as high as 45 miles per hour, wind chills spent most of the afternoon in the teens and single digits.

Clear skies and diminishing winds will provide an ideal setup for cooling to take place Monday evening and overnight, with the current forecast low temperature of 15° set to become one of the two coldest nights of the month, and almost certainly the last genuinely cold night of 2023.

Sunshine’s due back, at least in partial form, Tuesday, with winds pivoting to the southwest, allowing us to somewhat emerge from the brief chill. When the book closes on Tuesday, we’ll expect highs to fall in the seasonable middle 30s.

Mixed sunshine along with southwesterly winds will allow for temperatures to go slightly above normal Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are to surge into the 40s and 50s from Wednesday on. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The days that follow are to be anything but seasonable, as another dome of warmth is to expand eastward into our neck of the woods. Partly cloudy skies are on tap Wednesday, and with winds becoming a bit more organized, more substantial warming is to occur. High temperatures Wednesday are likely to reach the middle 40s.

A good deal of sunshine is likely Wednesday, allowing further warming to take place. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More clouds on Thursday will stall the warming trend, at least temporarily. Middle 40s are still expected, but the clouds may eventually yield rain showers as early as Thursday afternoon, with chances rising Thursday night.

Thursday will bring more clouds to the area, and perhaps a shower or two. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Despite rain chances lingering through the opening stages of Friday, it’s to be another mild one, with a 50° high temperature not out of the question. Temperatures are then to reach or even exceed 50° from Saturday through next Tuesday.

The longer range outlooks continue to strongly advertise a warmer than normal pattern, with above normal temperatures remaining nearly certain in the December 24-28, December 26-January 1, and December 30-January 12 time periods. That’s not to say there won’t be cold days, but rather to say that milder days will likely outnumber the cold ones, and likely by a rather large margin. What’s interesting, though, is that the pattern may turn considerably more active between Christmas Eve and lasting through the final week of the year.

Above normal conditions are likely to be dominant through most of the next month. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

However, with such mild temperatures in place, any precipitation that does come will almost certainly come in the form of rain, so the thoughts of a White Christmas are, for the most part, out the door.

The chances of us seeing a White Christmas have taken another hit. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With that being said, we’ll have a close eye on the forecast between Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas, as a storm system could bring some rather substantial precipitation our way. It bears watching, not because we see any snow of significance coming, but rain could end up providing at least some complications for holiday travel.

