Roscoe Police Chief Jamie Evans honored at funeral service

By Miriam Nesemeier
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - On Monday afternoon, the community gathered at Roscoe United Methodist Church to say goodbye to former Roscoe Police Chief Jamie Evans, who died on December 15th during a second battle with breast cancer.

Scott Richardson, a former village trustee who hired Jamie Evans and Roscoe police officer, says, “She was always friendly to everybody that I knew of, and she was a good administrator to the village.”

Evans served as the Roscoe Village Police Chief from 2008 to 2022. She was the first woman to lead a police department in Winnebago County. She retired in April of 2022 because of medical concerns with cancer. Stacy Mallicoat, a Village of Roscoe trustee says Evans loved her family so much and cared a lot about her police department.

Mallicoat says “That’s probably the biggest thing I’ll remember about Jamie is that she was always there for the people she cared about and for the village.”

Evans was a strong leader when she served as Police Chief. Mallicoat says, “You know she knew how to control her department and guide her officers and gain their respect. They all followed her, and I think they would follow her until the day’s end. They all very much loved and cared for her, too. It was one big family.”

Julia McIntyre, a certified therapeutic riding instructor at BraveHearts, gave riding lessons to Evans. McIntyre enjoyed watching Evans progress with the horses. Evans rode a BraveHearts horse named Poptart.

McIntyre says, “She came and absolutely loved the horses, and on days where she just came in and spent brushing them for the whole lesson and getting to know them. She also worked through some of our volunteer programs and wanted to support BraveHearts further and give back to them.”

Evans was an advocate for the Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation, a non-profit that raises awareness around depression and suicide. She also raised awareness about cancer.

McIntyre says, “She was really there to serve the others in the organization as well as get to ride. So, it was an honor getting to read through some of the bios and seeing all the more she did and the extent of the impact she had.”

