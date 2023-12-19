Rockford families displaced after apartment fire on Walnut Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple families are displaced Monday after an apartment complex fire.

The Rockford Fire Department responded just after 2 p.m. Monday to the 400 block of Walnut Street for aid. Thankfully, no one was hurt but three children and six adults are being helped by The Red Cross with living arrangements.

A resident called 9-1-1 to report smoke coming from the window frame at the front of her apartment. Firefighters discovered flames burning in the walls of a third floor unit. The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.

Crews opened the interior walls to extinguish the flames. All four lanes of Walnut street were closed for multiple hours while crews worked the scene.

Damages are estimated at $60,000. The building will be temporarily condemned until repairs can be made.

Fire crews are on scene of the 400 block of Walnut St. for a residential structure fire. A 2nd alarm was called for addition personnel. The fire is now under control and the Red Cross has been requested to assist with displaced occupants. pic.twitter.com/wrxbntov4C — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) December 18, 2023

