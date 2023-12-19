Program gives residents an inside look at Rockford Police Department

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The badge officers proudly wear on their uniforms is meant to symbolize honor, protection and safety, but for some Americans, it evokes feelings of fear or hate.

That’s why the Rockford Police Department created the Citizen’s Police Academy more than 10 years ago. Multimedia journalist Kayleigh Randle takes 23 News viewers inside the academy to see if it helps bridge gaps between the public and police.

Jose Fernandez, a Rockford resident and college student, says he believes officers tend to treat a group of people in a more positive light compared to other groups of people.

“I approach police officers with complete trust and honor, really,” resident Mirianne Leonard said. “I believe they take an oath and that they’re there to serve.”

“I wouldn’t say I trust them fully, but I mean I have a decent 50/50 trust with them,” added Camyionne Longfisher of Rockford.

In a 2022 study by Gallup, only 45% of Americans have faith in the police, which is a 6% decrease from the previous year.

“I’ve had some cool experiences with police, like they’re really trying to help. But I’ve also had some troubling experiences. I feel like there’s a trust; the trust level depends on the situation,” admits Longfisher.

“Just getting mistreated incorrectly, and that wouldn’t be okay for any person,” Fernandez explains.

Gallup researchers dug a bit deeper, claiming 70% of non-white Americans express low confidence in law enforcement compared to 47% of white Americans. Between 2010 and 2019, trust in law enforcement among Black Americans slowly declined.

There may be a reason for that drop. According to Gallup, a number of tragic events in the U.S. over the last couple of years could be catalysts. On May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, George Floyd died when three police officers pinned him to the ground. One officer put a knee to Floyd’s neck. Floyd became unconscious and later pronounced dead. On August 4, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky, Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by an officer who fired blindly into her home during a police raid. On January 7, 2023, Tyre Nichols was pulled over and beaten by police for several minutes; three days later, he died from his injuries.

“Some of the stories I’ve heard and some of the things those guys go through - it’s a tough job. They don’t get a lot of love, you might say,” said Brian Opsahl, a Rockford resident whose brother used to be a police officer.

However, some Americans say that depends on the color of your skin. In a study by the Washington Post, only 41% of Americans believe police treat black and white people equally and only 39-percent of Americans believe police officers are adequately trained to avoid the use of excessive force.

Denzel Winter and Rick Almond live in Rockford and both had negative attitudes towards the police. That’s until they enrolled in the Citizens Police Academy.

But once I took the class it helped me to understand their side of the story too. Like people always say, there’s two sides to every story,” Winter said.

“I can guarantee 9 or 10 people in this town do not have an idea of what this police department does. After going through this class, a whole new attitude towards the police. Total respect, and I appreciate everything that they do,” Almond said.

The academy is a free, 8-week course for any resident 18 years or older. They go on a deep dive into each area of the Rockford Police Department and learn how officers, dispatchers and K-9s are trained.

“It’s extremely beneficial now in a world we live in. Nothing is clear with the law and the officers have done a great job at describing everything in great scenarios for myself for when I go home. I know how to react and what the consequences could and could not be,” said Julian Benedict, one of the academy’s attendees.

“There are physiological responses that occur when an officer is under stress, and they have to use force. And there are also some things that are built into every human being in response to incidents like that,” said Sgt. Edward King with the Rockford Police patrol division.

Officers in Rockford respond to 14 calls every hour, 270 calls a day, according to city data. Less than 1% of those involve use of force and yet those incidents often get the most attention. Leaders say officers in those situations only have half a second to react.

“When a 911 call comes in, it is top priority for everybody. So our call takers are hopping off non-emergency and taking those lines. Our dispatchers who aren’t on the phones are picking up lines, our fire dispatchers are picking up lines,” said telecommunicator Katie O’Brien.

In the dispatch center, students learn about the 911 system. Dispatchers encourage callers to include descriptions of the scene and suspects, which are all vital information to police. On average, only two 911 dispatchers will work one 12-hour shift, so every call is organized by priority level.

“We go from answering, you know, what may be a very easy parking complaint call to now you’re giving directions on how to give CPR or you’re giving directions on how to birth a child and then flipping back to someone’s cat stuck in a tree,” O’Brien explains.

Academy students also learn how law enforcement tackles different situations like high-risk calls, arson and mental health issues.

“It’s been a growing trend in law enforcement to incorporate mental health responses along with police response,” said detective Nathan Kohanyi. “Here in Winnebago County, we have created the Crisis Co-Response Team (CCRT). It’s been in existence for about three years now.”

The CCRT works with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Rosecrance. The team’s goal is to engage with individuals who suffer from a mental health crisis or have substance-abuse issues, connect them with treatment and guide them toward helpful resources. Between June 2021 and 2022, CCRT responded to and followed up on more than 2,400 cases. More than 1,700 of them were first-time calls.

“You know I think it’s very beneficial to what a crime scene is today, so they understand the importance of evidence and how we preserve evidence and how to not touch things,” Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said. “Also understanding the court system and prosecution is another.”

“I think a lot of people see the bad side rather than looking at the good side because they don’t see the whole story when it’s on the news. They only see part of it,” said academy participant Gail Pickering. “So, it’s like anything else, you can’t make a good conclusion of it if you don’t see the whole story.”

The next chance you have to attend the Rockford Citizens Police Academy is the spring of 2024. The Rockford Police Department also offers ride-alongs. If you would like to experience a day in the life of a police officer, go to the department’s website and fill out an application.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.