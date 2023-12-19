Phony restaurant listing on DoorDash creates headache for pizzeria and its customers, manager says

A popular restaurant has been caught in the middle of disgruntled customers and a DoorDash imposter, a manager said.
By Abbey Carnivale, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Ryan Trowbridge and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A popular restaurant in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts, has been caught in the middle, facing the wrath of disgruntled customers, all because of a DoorDash imposter.

The management of Red Rose Pizzeria said dozens of DoorDash drivers have shown up for pickups, but there were no orders to give them.

“I would say we’re up almost upwards of 60 to 80 DoorDash drivers orders that customers are hoping to receive that they’re not receiving,” said Red Rose Pizzeria manager Angela Caputo.

Dozens of drivers, disgruntled customers and incomplete orders are the result of what the pizzeria’s management said is an imposter trying to take advantage of its legacy.

The listing for the pizzeria pops right up on DoorDash.

But Red Rose Pizzeria said it doesn’t operate on any third-party delivery apps, which means the money being spent on the app isn’t going to them.

“The orders that have been coming in range from one item to a couple party-size pizzas, so give or take $20 and $100 orders that people are placing that are not coming to us, and they are not receiving them either,” Caputo said.

She said she is on the receiving end of both unhappy customers and delivery drivers.

“I don’t blame them. They’re upset, we’re upset. There is genuinely nothing support has been able to help us with at this moment because we can’t verify that this account has been created,” Caputo said.

After realizing the trend in just two short nights, Caputo said she’s spent hours on the phone with DoorDash customer service.

“The only way we’re able to take down this account is to provide an email, a phone number and digits of the bank account linked to the account, which we’re not able to do because it’s not our information,” she said.

When contacted, DoorDash said they didn’t activate the fraudulent account, and they’re actively investigating how it happened.

In a statement, they said in part: DoorDash has no tolerance for fraud. ... We reached out to Red Rose Pizzeria to understand their situation and resolve the issue by deactivating the fraudulent store. While rare, this was nonetheless an unfortunate incident.”

