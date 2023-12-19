Illinois minimum wage set to increase in early 2024

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hourly workers in Illinois could see a pay increase at the first of the year.

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, the minimum wage increases from $13 to $14 per hour. This will be the sixth increase in the state’s minimum wage since 2019.

Legislation was signed in Feb. 2019 establishing a schedule of increases leading to a $15 per hour minimum wage in 2025. It also outlines the rise in minimum wage for tipped workers to $8.40 per hour and workers under 18-years-old working fewer than 650 hours per year to receive $12 per hour.

“We’re continuing to not only strengthen our workforce but sustain it by increasing the minimum wage. Leadership matters and we’re proud to see our administration’s sixth increase go into effect on January 1,”Lt. governor Juliana Stratton said. “As we continue our work to make Illinois the best state to live, work and raise a family, this new increase brings us one step closer to a more equitable Illinois.”

