IceHogs staff donate time to feed community members

The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Volunteers from the Rockford IceHogs staff pitched in this week to raise awareness about food insecurity in the community.

IceHogs crew members, including beloved team mascot, Hammy, sorted and packed groceries at Northern Illinois Food Bank’s Northwest Center to distribute to families in need.

Last year, Northern Illinois Food Bank donated more than 8.2 million meals in Winnebago County. This year, the food bank is seeing a growing number of community members seeking food assistance due to inflation, the ending of emergency government benefits and rising cost of food.

Along with a rise in need comes an increase in volunteers to help sort, pack, and distribute food for its community members and run day-to-day operations.

Individuals and groups are welcome to sign up for a shift throughout the week with reoccurring volunteer shifts available.

For more information about donating, volunteering or getting free groceries, visit: SolveHungerToday.org.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sons of Rockford restaurant owner face arson charges
Truck rollover on U.S. Route 20, no injuries
State police respond to truck rollover on US 20 bypass
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Culture Crunch is slated to open in the shopping center at 5846 E. State St., Rockford.
Exotic snack shop to bring array of cultures to Rockford
Tollway crews close the ramp around 2:45 p.m. Monday to allow a tow truck access to the semi.
Belvidere Oasis entrance blocked after semi-truck stuck in ditch

Latest News

Two gold coins found in Rockford ‘Red Kettles’
Two gold coins found in Rockford Salvation Army kettles
Holiday Food Traditions: Rice pudding and the tomten
Kathryn Williams, 53, of Winnebago, is currently charged with five counts of child...
Trial resumes in 2018 child abuse case against Winnebago mother
Holiday Food Traditions: Laotian eggrolls and pho