IceHogs staff donate time to feed community members

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Volunteers from the Rockford IceHogs staff pitched in this week to raise awareness about food insecurity in the community.

IceHogs crew members, including beloved team mascot, Hammy, sorted and packed groceries at Northern Illinois Food Bank’s Northwest Center to distribute to families in need.

Last year, Northern Illinois Food Bank donated more than 8.2 million meals in Winnebago County. This year, the food bank is seeing a growing number of community members seeking food assistance due to inflation, the ending of emergency government benefits and rising cost of food.

Along with a rise in need comes an increase in volunteers to help sort, pack, and distribute food for its community members and run day-to-day operations.

Individuals and groups are welcome to sign up for a shift throughout the week with reoccurring volunteer shifts available.

For more information about donating, volunteering or getting free groceries, visit: SolveHungerToday.org.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.