Classes canceled after chlorine leak at Flinn Middle School in Rockford

(WIFR)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students and staff are safe after a hazmat situation Tuesday at Flinn Middle School.

According to a spokesperson for Rockford Public Schools, the building was evacuated after a chlorine leak from the pool. Students were relocated to Whitehead Elementary at 2325 Ohio Pkwy, which is next door to the middle school.

Classes were canceled Tuesday and students are not allowed to go back into Flinn Middle School for any reason. Students were dismissed at 2:45 p.m.

You can see the full statement sent to Flinn families below:

