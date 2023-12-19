Classes canceled after chlorine leak at Flinn Middle School in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students and staff are safe Tuesday after a hazmat situation at Flinn Middle School.

According to a spokesperson for Rockford Public Schools, the building was evacuated just after 12:30 p.m. after a chlorine leak from the pool. Students were relocated to Whitehead Elementary at 2325 Ohio Pkwy, which is next door to the middle school.

Classes were canceled Tuesday and students are not allowed to go back into Flinn Middle School for any reason. Students were dismissed at 2:45 p.m. It’s unclear whether classes will resume Wednesday.

You can see the full statement sent to Flinn families below:

Flinn Middle School students & staff are safe. They evacuated the building after a chlorine leak from the pool and relocated to Whitehead Elementary next door. Classes have been canceled for the day. Students are not allowed to go back into Flinn for any reason. Student dismissal for pickups & walkers will begin at 2:45 p.m. Parents are urged to park on Ohio Parkway in front of Whitehead to pick up their student from the north end of the building at door N. Bus-riding students will be dismissed on the regular route beginning at 3 p.m.



The Rockford Fire Department confirmed “a small quantity of chlorine” was found in an isolated area of the building near the pool and that an outsourced company is handling cleanup.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.