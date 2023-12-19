Classes canceled after chlorine leak at Flinn Middle School in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students and staff are safe Tuesday after a hazmat situation at Flinn Middle School.
According to a spokesperson for Rockford Public Schools, the building was evacuated just after 12:30 p.m. after a chlorine leak from the pool. Students were relocated to Whitehead Elementary at 2325 Ohio Pkwy, which is next door to the middle school.
Classes were canceled Tuesday and students are not allowed to go back into Flinn Middle School for any reason. Students were dismissed at 2:45 p.m. It’s unclear whether classes will resume Wednesday.
You can see the full statement sent to Flinn families below:
The Rockford Fire Department confirmed “a small quantity of chlorine” was found in an isolated area of the building near the pool and that an outsourced company is handling cleanup.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.