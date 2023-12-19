Beloit City Council approves new polling locations

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit City Council approved new polling locations to be implemented in the 2024 election cycle.

Seven polling locations were confirmed during Monday’s meeting to replace elementary schools as polling sites due to safety and security concerns.

The new sites were selected based on accessibility, parking and consistency for voters. Council members say the changes will also reduce election costs and help streamline absentee ballot counting operations on election day.

Wards 1-4, 24-25, 31: Sun Valley Presbyterian Church, 1650 Sun Valley Dr., Beloit

Wards 5-8, 26: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit

Wards 9-11: Krueger-Haskell Golf Course, 1611 Hackett St., Beloit

Ward 12: First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit

Wards 13-17: Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit

Wards 18-20, 27: River of Life United Methodist Church, 2345 Prairie Ave., Beloit

Wards 21-23, 28-30: Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Rd., Beloit

Beloit residents can visit https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/ to confirm their polling location.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.