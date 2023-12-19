Beloit City Council approves new polling locations
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit City Council approved new polling locations to be implemented in the 2024 election cycle.
Seven polling locations were confirmed during Monday’s meeting to replace elementary schools as polling sites due to safety and security concerns.
The new sites were selected based on accessibility, parking and consistency for voters. Council members say the changes will also reduce election costs and help streamline absentee ballot counting operations on election day.
Wards 1-4, 24-25, 31: Sun Valley Presbyterian Church, 1650 Sun Valley Dr., Beloit
Wards 5-8, 26: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit
Wards 9-11: Krueger-Haskell Golf Course, 1611 Hackett St., Beloit
Ward 12: First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit
Wards 13-17: Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit
Wards 18-20, 27: River of Life United Methodist Church, 2345 Prairie Ave., Beloit
Wards 21-23, 28-30: Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Rd., Beloit
Beloit residents can visit https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/ to confirm their polling location.
